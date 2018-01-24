Justice Charles Quin heard submissions on Wednesday morning about the sentence he was asked to impose on Randy Martin, who was convicted in 2010 for the murder of 21-year-old Sabrina Schirn.

At the time, the only sentence for murder was life imprisonment. Cayman’s legislature passed a Conditional Release Law in 2014, which requires a determinate sentence for murder, stating that the sentence shall be 30 years unless there are aggravating or extenuating circumstances.

In Mr. Martin’s case, Director of Public Prosecutions Cheryll Richards said there were several aggravating circumstances and no extenuating circumstances.

When the offense was committed, Mr. Martin, who was serving a sentence for aggravated burglary, was among the prison inmates allowed to work on the prison’s East End farm. On March 3, 2009, Ms. Schirn drove out to the farm to meet him.

Her body was found on March 17 by friends and relatives who had gone searching for her. She had sustained multiple chop wounds inflicted with a machete. Ms. Richards listed wounds that the pathologist had described as defensive.

“She must have realized what was happening in the moments before her death and was powerless in the face of what was a horrific attack on her,” Ms. Richards said.

She listed other factors to be considered, such as planning and previous convictions.

Attorney Amelia Fosuhene, speaking for Mr. Martin, pointed out that the law referred to “significant” planning as a factor to be considered and argued that phone calls to Ms. Schirn could have been to set up their meeting – that did not mean they were used to set up a murder.

She suggested that the number of defensive wounds sustained by the victim did not necessarily mean that was the number of blows that had been struck.

Justice Quin said he would give his decision on Feb. 6.

On Thursday, the judge is scheduled to hear submissions pertaining to two convictions for Raziel Jeffers. In 2012, Mr. Jeffers was found guilty of the murder of Marcus Ebanks in West Bay in July 2009. He had elected trial by judge alone and Justice Quin heard the matter, determining that Mr. Jeffers was the man who fatally shot Mr. Ebanks.

In 2014, Mr. Jeffers was found guilty of murdering Damion Ming in West Bay in 2010, also a shooting death. Trial was by jury, with Justice Malcolm Swift presiding.

Justice Quin is also scheduled to hear submissions in the case of Leonard Antonio Ebanks, who was convicted of the murder of Tyrone Burrell by gunshot in September 2010.