Proud of Them: Ashli Welcome honored for academic work

Ashli Brianne Welcome, 22, is being recognized by the Proud of Them initiative for her academic achievements.

She attended Cayman Prep and High School where she consistently received high academic achievement awards. She graduated from that school in 2012 and was recognized as Student of the Year, winning the Ernst & Young Award for her excellence. She obtained the highest external examinations results of her IGCSE/O Level graduating class with passes in the 12 subjects she took, earning eight A*s, three As and one B.

Ashli received the highest external examination passes among the Cayman Prep and High School students a second time, obtaining five A Level passes at grades A*, A, A, B and B in 2014.

During her time at Cayman Prep, she was president of the school’s Key Club, a member of both the Student Council and the debate team, and assisted with the Rotary reading program. She tutored in the after-school program and was recognized with the School’s Community Service Award. She was also chosen as the Head Girl and completed the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze and Silver Awards.

In the summer of 2015, Ashli served as team leader of the Vacation Bible Schools at both the Webster Memorial United Church and Elmslie Memorial United Church, leading groups of children from 4 to 8 years old.

She also undertook work experience at the Cayman Islands Agricultural Department and Island Veterinary Services, and helped the Department of Environment with their turtle nesting program.

In January 2016, as in previous years, Ashli volunteered her time to raise money at the Webster Memorial United Church Annual Garden Party, putting on activities for the young attendees. She regularly participates in other church activities, such as serving as a liturgist.

Ashli is passionate about working with animals. In September 2014, she received the Insurance Managers Association of Cayman scholarship and a Cayman Islands Government Education Council scholarship to pursue a 5½ year degree in veterinary medicine at the University of Veterinary Medicine (formerly Svent Istvan University) in Budapest, Hungary. Ashli is currently enrolled in her fourth year of studies.

The Proud of Them initiative recognizes the positive achievements of young people between the ages of 10 and 25. Through a public nomination process, individuals are honored in various categories. Each person selected is featured for six months on billboards across the Cayman Islands and receives a certificate and $500.