Murder suspect released on police bail

A 27-year-old man who was arrested Monday on suspicion of the murder of Omar Bailey has been released on police bail.

Police said there was insufficient evidence to file charges, and that investigations are ongoing.

Mr. Bailey, a 28-year-old father of two, was shot multiple times in a car park outside a barber shop in the Walton Centre on Eastern Avenue around 9.20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Shortly after the shooting, a photograph of the suspect was circulated on social media.

A statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, issued on Thursday following the release of the suspect, noted: “The RCIPS is aware that photos of an alleged suspect have been irresponsibly circulated on social media and are warning the public against any action taken due to an assumption of guilt on this individual’s part.”

Police Superintendent Pete Lansdown said in the release, “Due to the images that have been circulated on social media which were accompanied by comments and statements alleging the guilt of this individual, we are very concerned about the threat of reprisals against this individual. We would like to remind the public that the presumption of innocence is given at all times and that any unlawful acts, regardless of motivation, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”