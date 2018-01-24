Tennis pro arrested in fraud probe

The long-serving manager of the Cayman Islands Tennis Club has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling funds.

Rob Seward, also head professional at the South Sound club, was arrested Friday on suspicion of fraud, theft and obtaining property by deception in connection with money alleged to be missing from the club’s accounts.

He has not been charged at this point and is currently on police bail.

The office of the tennis club was briefly closed in the aftermath of the arrest but reopened this week. The club remains open and operating as normal.

Peter Anderson, vice president of the Cayman Islands Tennis Club, released a brief statement to the media Wednesday.

“There has been much speculation as to the recent events at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club, so I would like to clarify that Rob Seward, the Head Pro at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club, was arrested for financial improprieties pertaining to the club and this is being fully investigated by the RCIP Financial Crime Unit. I understand that Mr. Seward is cooperating with the police.”

Police confirmed a 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with the allegations of financial impropriety at the tennis club.

The club board also sent a series of emails to all tennis club members about the situation and requested anyone with an outstanding balance on their account to pay up as soon as possible.

The association declined to comment on whether Mr. Seward remained employed with the association, though it did send an email to members advising anyone with lessons with the club pro to rearrange with a different coach.

The email, from president Steve Surrey, stated, “Rest assured that the CI Tennis Club Officers, directors and coaching staff are committed to keeping the club running ‘business as usual.’ In the meantime, I ask for your patience as we adjust our administrative procedures given Rob’s absence.”

He added, “I commit to you as president that I will keep you informed as best as I can in the coming days as we chart our way forward through this difficult situation.”