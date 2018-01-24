A dedicated group of motorsports fans are aiming to revive drag racing in the Cayman Islands and create a new series of events for drivers and bikers.

The “Grudgement Day” races on Sunday, which drew more than 1,400 fans to the Breakers Speedway Track, was the first event to be held at the venue in more than five years.

The newly formed Breakers Drag Racing Association worked for weeks in advance of the event, bringing the venue, which has been unavailable since 2011, up to the required safety standards.

“Clearly, we are off to a great start, and the intention is to build on this momentum, moving forward with as many events as possible on dates to be decided and announced in the very near future,” the committee said in a statement.

Sunday’s event saw 46 drivers and riders take part in head-to–head races on the one-eighth mile track.

High-powered cars, bikes and trucks competed in multiple races throughout the afternoon.

The event was a collaboration with landowner Robert Campbell, who has made the land available for motorsports.

‘Grudgement Day’ races revive drag racing in Cayman 1 of 4

According to the association’s statement, “We are pleased to already have achieved a turnout of racers comprised of a wide cross-section of the motorsports community, from the seasoned veterans of the sport to the young novices, all of whom were very enthused about once again being able to engage in a safe, organized drag racing event in Grand Cayman.

“The obvious secondary benefit of availing ourselves of the Breakers Speedway facility is that we can promote and manage acceleration competition events in a safe, controlled environment, rather than leaving them to race illegally on the streets.”

The newly formed association includes MLA Bernie Bush, who acted as master of ceremonies on Sunday, lawyer Sammy Jackson, Marlon Ford, Jody Jervis, Jimel McLean, Donald Francis, Richard Bodden, Dante Hydes and Alexander Conolly.

In a joint statement, they invited anyone willing to volunteer time and expertise to advance the sport to join the group.

Police and fire service crews helped facilitate Sunday’s races and National Roads Authority crews helped clean up the site.