Attorney: Webb trying to sell Georgia properties

FIFA racketeering defendant and Cayman Islands businessman Jeffrey Webb is trying to sell his remaining properties in Georgia, USA, as part of an asset forfeiture agreement with American authorities, according to U.S. court records made public Monday.

Attorney Ernie Gao asked for an extension of time from the court so that Mr. Webb and his real estate agent could sell the properties to make good on a total US$1.7 million repayment due this month.

U.S. prosecutors did not object to the attorney’s request to give Mr. Webb another six months, until July 23, to pay.

According to Mr. Gao, “While Mr. Webb’s realtor located serious buyers for three of these four properties in Georgia last year, only one of these properties remains in sale negotiations.

“Sale negotiations for the other two properties fell through in December 2017, due to certain unforeseen circumstances; one buyer was unable to obtain bank financing to fund the purchase, while the sale of the other property could not close after conditions were discovered that needed to be modified,” Mr. Gao wrote.

The majority of the US$1.7 million due was paid last year, with court records indicating that US$1.43 million had been deposited into the U.S. government’s Seized Asset Deposit Fund as of June 30, 2017 on Mr. Webb’s behalf.

Another US$270,000 was due on Jan. 23, but if the court agrees to the delay, it will not be due until mid-year.

As part of his November 2015 guilty plea in the FIFA investigation, Mr. Webb agreed to forfeit a total of US$6.7 million in cash assets and property, which included a 9,851-square-foot home in Loganville, Georgia. His sentencing date is currently set for March 7.

Mr. Webb pleaded guilty to seven counts in a federal court indictment alleging he and dozens of other defendants conspired to rig sports marketing contracts for various world football events in exchange for millions of dollars in bribes.

The scheme described by U.S. prosecutors alleged Mr. Webb and others at FIFA solicited bribes from sports marketing companies in exchange for directing lucrative broadcasting and commercial rights deals for various football tournaments to the bribe-payers. Dozens of U.S. banks were used to make those alleged bribe payments to Mr. Webb and others, prosecutors said.

FIFA’s Ethics Committee also found Mr. Webb guilty of violating general rules of conduct, rules of loyalty, rules for disclosure and financial reporting, conflicts of interest, and bribery and corruption. He has been banned for life from all football-related activities on a national and international level.