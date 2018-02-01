A 22-year-old man is suing the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service for injuries he sustained in an accident following a 2016 high-speed pursuit.

Roger Wood Jr., who suffered extensive injuries in the accident, filed suit against the police on Jan. 24 and hopes to recoup costs, damages and interest.

Mr. Wood’s writ of summons laid out the case against the RCIPS, and it alleges that he was riding on a Honda 450-R motorcycle that collided with a Ford Taurus driven by a police officer. The accident occurred on April 7, 2016, and the plaintiff has been recovering from his injuries over the last 20 months.

Mr. Wood was allegedly the target of a police chase after being suspected of committing a robbery at the Ice Bar on Fort Street in George Town.

The pursuit, which was recorded on CCTV by the police helicopter, proceeded along West Bay Road and onto the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

The motorcycle and car collided as the pursuit reached Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Mangrove Avenue and the Lantern Point roundabout. Mr. Wood’s writ alleges that the police officer who struck his motorcycle was guilty of negligence in controlling his vehicle and failing to keep a proper lookout.

The writ noted that Mr. Wood suffered a pelvic fracture, a lumbar spine fracture, paralysis in his lower right leg, a dislocated right hip and road rash to his right arm as a result of the accident.

He is still recovering from his ailments, and he recently underwent a spinal surgery to aid his recovery in Miami, Florida.

Mr. Wood’s writ did not specify a dollar amount because he is still receiving treatment for his injuries and he cannot be certain of the full extent of future damages. But he is seeking compensation for pain, suffering and loss of amenity in addition to medical treatment costs, care and assistance.

The plaintiff’s defense team has requested several documents from the police, including the accident report, the vehicle examination report, the audio tape of the Control Room’s communication with officers and the download of the events data recorder fitted to the defendant’s vehicle.