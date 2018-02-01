Movies at Camana Bay Cinema in February

It really is a mixed bag of films coming up this month. Not saying that some are bad and some are good, but I’ve got my concerns about a couple of them.

There are quite a few sequels showing their faces. For starters, there’s “Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” the final of three films based on the dystopian novels written by American author James Dashner. No matter what the critics have said, the first two films have been very strong at the box office. No reason to think anything will change with this last act.

The final film of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” trio is also here this month. Despite the critics’ lambasting of both the books and the films, the fans have spoken. Both the written word and its digital interpretation have raked in the money while less successful authors who actually know a little about sentence construction weep into their inkwells. At least we’re near the end.

Will “Black Panther” continue Marvel’s domination of the superhero movie market? If the trailers are anything to go by, we could be onto a winner here. Then there’s “White Boy Rick” starring Matthew McConaughey and based on the true story of Richard Wershe Jr.

Helen Mirren looks positively ghostly in “Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built” and I want to have a word with Robert De Niro about his “War With Grandpa” choice. Robert! Bob! Bobby! You were in “Godfather II” fer cryin’ out loud – please, no more grandpa films!

My biggest concern when it comes to February’s cinema releases? “Pacific Rim Uprising.” I could not wait for the original film to come out; I got goosebumps every time I saw the trailer. It had giant robots and monsters and Ron Perlman, with Guillermo del Toro at the helm, not to mention the edible Idris Elba in uniform. This time, del Toro is only a producer among many, there is no Perlman in sight and Scott Eastwood is the lead. Eek. The trailer also worryingly resembles a Michael Bay creation with remove-Idris-Elba-insert-John-Boyega giving The Big Speech.

I really hope I’m wrong about this one, as I love me some “Pacific Rim.”

Here is the lineup for the month. Remember that dates can change, so check Fandango for up-to-date information and online tickets.

Feb. 2

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions that the Gladers have been asking since they arrived in the maze.

Feb. 8

Fifty Shades Freed

Believing they have left behind shadowy figures from their past, newlyweds Christian and Ana fully embrace an inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. But just as she steps into her role as Mrs. Grey and he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins.

Feb. 16

White Boy Rick

Teenager Richard Wershe Jr. becomes a drug dealer after working as an informant in 1980s Detroit.

Black Panther

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king – and as Black Panther – gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.

Feb. 23

Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built

After the sudden death of her family, firearms heiress Sarah Winchester becomes convinced that she’s haunted by the souls of those killed by guns. Winchester then decides to build an enormous mansion that’s designed to keep the evil spirits at bay. When skeptical psychiatrist Eric Price visits the estate to evaluate her state of mind, he soon discovers that her obsession may not be so far-fetched after all.

Pacific Rim Uprising

Jake Pentecost is a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous Kaiju. Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through cities and bring the world to its knees, Jake is given one last chance by his estranged sister, Mako Mori, to live up to his father’s legacy.

War With Grandpa

Forced to give up his room to his grandfather (Robert De Niro), a scheming boy devises a series of outrageous pranks in an attempt to make him move out.