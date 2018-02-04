US court gives Webb more time to pay

A U.S. federal court has given FIFA racketeering defendant Jeffrey Webb six more months to pay what he owes to the government following his guilty plea in connection with the probe.

The court order extending the time for payment of the first tranche of Mr. Webb’s required asset forfeiture was agreed last week and has given the Cayman Islands resident until July 23 to pay.

According to his attorneys, Mr. Webb needs more time in order to sell four properties in Georgia, USA, to help pay off the court’s forfeiture order made as a result of his plea. The majority of the US$1.7 million due for the first payment was paid last year, with court records indicating that US$1.43 million had been deposited into the U.S. government’s Seized Asset Deposit Fund as of June 30, 2017 on Mr. Webb’s behalf.

Another US$270,000 was due on Jan. 23, but the court has agreed to extend that deadline.

As part of his November 2015 guilty plea in the FIFA investigation, Mr. Webb agreed to forfeit a total of US$6.7 million in cash assets and property, which included a 9,851-square-foot home in Loganville, Georgia. His sentencing date is currently set for March 7.