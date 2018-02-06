Police search for West Bay intruder

Police investigators are looking for a suspect who broke into a woman’s West Bay home in the predawn hours Sunday.

Royal Cayman Islands Police officers said the resident of the home locked herself in the bedroom just before 3 a.m. when the man entered.

Police said the woman was not harmed and the male suspect did not appear to have taken anything.

“The RCIPS is urging residents to exercise caution and to ensure that all doors and windows are locked, especially at nights and when leaving home,” a police statement on the incident noted.