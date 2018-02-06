The staff at Queensgate Bank and Trust Company Ltd. found a fitting way to celebrate Heart Month this month and Wear Red Day on Feb. 2.

The staff donated its Christmas charitable collection to the Cayman Heart Fund in honor of 4-year-old Cristiano McKenzie, who passed away after a battle with heart disease in June last year.

Cristiano was diagnosed with a congenital issue shortly after his birth and underwent five surgeries before passing away. The Cayman Heart Fund named him a “Heart Hero” in 2016 in recognition of his fight. His parents, Trisha Dilbert and Mario McKenzie, battled alongside him every step of the way.

With cardiovascular diseases being the number one cause of death globally, Queensgate stated in a press release that it wants to bring attention to heart issues for Caymanians of all ages.

The company is urging people to speak to their doctors about their risk and to know their blood pressure, cholesterol, sugar levels, weight and body mass index numbers.

To learn more about Heart Month, contact the Cayman Heart Fund at 916-6324 or [email protected]