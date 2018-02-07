New doctor joins Cayman Clinic

There is a new face at Cayman Clinic, with Dr. Heidi Fahy from the U.K. joining the busy practice on Crewe Road.

Cayman Clinic’s medical director, Dr. Virginia Hobday, said Dr. Fahy is the “fifth lady doctor to join the practice.”

Dr. Fahy moved to Cayman last month, when she began working at the clinic.

As well as Dr. Fahy, the practice’s staff include Dr. Hobday, Dr. Denise Osterloh, Dr. Fiona Robertson, visiting sports medicine specialist Dr. Melissa Mascaro, and ultrasonographer Nina Baxa.

“Heidi will allow us to expand our hours of availability and enhance our service,” Dr. Hobday said. “She is an exceptionally well-qualified GP and we feel very fortunate that our clinic and patients will benefit from her wide clinical and academic experience.”

Dr. Fahy qualified in medicine at Middlesex Hospital/UCL Medical School in London in 1986, and moved into family medicine in 1987. Her career spans 28 years as a family practitioner with experience in all aspects of community-based medicine.

She describes herself as an “advocate of holistic practice, offering continuing, and comprehensive whole-person centered healthcare to individuals and their families.”

She completed her diploma in family planning, obstetrics and gynaecology in 1988 and completed her general practitioner training in 1990. She acquired membership of the Royal College of General Practice with distinction in 1992.

She completed her teacher training in 2001, and obtained a post-graduate certificate in education and leadership from Kent University in 2015.

She said her areas of particular interest are women’s health, family planning and minor surgery. She is also experienced in fitting IUD and sub-dermal contraceptive devices.

Dr. Fahy, a mother of three grown sons, had been working in Surrey, U.K., until relocating to Cayman, joining her husband who has been working here since mid 2014.

She said that for the latter half of her career, she has been heavily involved in teaching and training new GPs and medical students in the south of England, in collaboration with the University of Brighton and St. George’s Hospital Medical School. She has also held the posts of GP tutor and GP specialty training supervisor at Kent, Surrey and Sussex Deanery since 2006.

As part of her educational role, Dr. Fahy has been a medical appraiser for recertification and revalidation of GPs in the Surrey area of the U.K. since 2006. She has set up educational websites and runs training sessions for doctors, endeavoring to encourage learning from each other through sharing their experiences, as well as case-based discussions.

In recent years, her particular interest in acute medicine has taken her to working in emergency rooms and offering her services for walk-in patients.

She said medicine and helping people has been a passion since childhood, with both her parents working in the profession. Her father headed the establishment of primary healthcare centers in rural Iran, and her mother was chief nurse in the local hospital.

“My spare time and holiday periods during my childhood was spent shadowing my parents, observing and learning,” she said, “so choosing a career in the healthcare system was a seamless journey.

“During senior school, holiday periods were spent back in the local hospital, initially as a domestic cleaner, then nursing assistant, followed by intern jobs once qualified, in the same hospital working alongside my mother.”

She said that having left the world of hospital medicine once she qualified as a GP, working in the community and looking after generations of families through the years, watching the children grow up and have their own children has been very satisfying.

She has also worked with charities outside of work, raising money for the local hospice through organizing fundraising events, as well as running in half-marathons.

“Moving to Cayman has been a big step but is a very exciting challenge,” she said. “Medicine and health have no borders, and I hope to be able to continue my work here and get to know people and offer my services.”