Stones thrown at officers during drug bust

Officers found themselves pelted by stones Thursday while carrying out a drug operation in the Boatswain Bay area of West Bay.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service was joined by officers from HM Customs and the Department of Agriculture during the operation, when stones began to descend from unknown individuals nearby. The stones damaged a service vehicle, an RCIPS statement said.

“Such attacks against officers in the lawful execution of their duties threaten the safety of everyone,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton.

“As police officers, our aim is to maintain public safety, and when we are attacked, that safety comes under threat.”

The operation recovered several ganja plants. No arrests were made in relations to the drugs or the stone throwing.

The matter is under investigation.