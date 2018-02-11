All Stars U-14 win in netball

The All Stars U-14 netballers landed another victory with a hard fought 20-16 win over the Sky Angels.

Both teams started strongly and traded goals throughout, ending the first quarter tied at 4 goals. The All Stars moved into the lead in the second quarter, however, and never looked back. Their goal shooter, Leilah Sulliman Moore, gave a notable performance, directing the play in the goal circle and dominating the shooting. She was aided by Danielle Wallace at wing attack.

Alissa McField played hard on defense.

In the other U-14 game, Rising Stars upset the Golden Strikers, 7-5. Satima Berry and Leandra Watson showed off their attack skills. Catherine Corkish had some key defensive intercepts throughout the game.

In the U-12 games, Golden Strikers A defeated All Stars, 15–2, and Rising Stars beat the Golden Strikers B with 7 goals to nil.

In the only game played in the senior league, All Stars A defeated Diamonds, 74–2.