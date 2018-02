The Last Internationale rocked the Harquail Theatre Saturday night in an effort to raise funds for the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation.

The set by the New York band included a mix of high-energy rock ‘n’ roll, along with some slower acoustic numbers.

This was the group’s first appearance in the Cayman Islands. They have opened for such notable acts as Robert Plant, The Who and Neil Young.

The opening act Saturday night was local band Scotch & Soda.