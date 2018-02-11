Sentencing was adjourned on Friday for the two men who received life sentences after their conviction for murdering rights activist Estella Scott-Roberts in 2008.

Larry Prinston Ricketts appeared in Grand Court before Chief Justice Anthony Smellie, but Kirkland Henry did not attend because he had refused to leave his cell just as he had refused the previous week.

As a result, government psychiatrist Dr. Marc Lockhart had been asked to give the court a report on Mr. Henry’s mental state.

Portions of that report were referred to on Friday.

The chief justice read that Mr. Henry was very suspicious, paranoid and unable to comprehend his legal situation.

The Director of Public Prosecutions pointed out that the Conditional Release Law, which now requires a sentence of a specific number of years instead of an indeterminate “life” sentence, does not permit consideration of a convicted person’s behavior after the life sentence was imposed.

The question was whether his current condition had developed afterward and what his condition was at the time of the offense.

Ms. Richards and attorney Prathna Bodden agreed to write a letter to Dr. Lockhart inviting him to attend court on Monday, Feb. 12, and clarify the situation.

The hearing then continued, with the chief justice inviting lead counsel Ben Tonner to make any submissions on behalf of Mr. Ricketts, and Ms. Bodden on behalf of Mr. Henry. The matter was then adjourned until Monday.