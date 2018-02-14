The trial of senior immigration officer Garfield (Gary) Wong continued on Tuesday, but had to be adjourned until April when a police officer did not attend, although a summons had been issued for him.

Mr. Wong is accused of careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol, with a breathalyzer reading of .184. The charges relate to an incident that occurred on Dec. 28, 2013. The trial began in January 2017 and has continued to be partly heard on various dates since then.

On Tuesday, court marshal Paul Anglin Sr. advised Magistrate Grace Donalds that the court staff was able to confirm that the summons she had issued for the police officer in January had been sent out. However, it had not been possible to confirm that it was served.

Defense attorney Dennis Brady said the officer was “crucial” to the defense case. Last month, Mr. Wong had told the court that the officer who gave evidence in his trial about the breathalyzer test was not the officer who administered the test to him after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Part of the defense case did proceed, with the court hearing parts of transcripts of conversations held by the three officers involved in Mr. Wong’s arrest.

Crown counsel Scott Wainwright then suggested the adjournment, since the next witness had not appeared.

The magistrate noted that her next session in Traffic Court was scheduled to begin on March 26. With that date in mind, the attorneys were able to agree on Tuesday, April 3.