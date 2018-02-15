Pedro Castle is looking forward to another coco-tastic celebration as it hosts the third annual Coco Fest this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. From small beginnings in 2016, the festival has grown to attract more than 1,200 visitors, and has brought to light the tremendous benefits of the Cayman coconut.

The organizers have teamed up with the National Council of Voluntary Organisations and will be helping to raise funds for the Nadine Andreas Children’s Foster Home, as well as celebrating all things coconut.

Visitors can look forward to an array of locally cooked foods, candies, produce, crafts, games, beauty products and cocktails, all accompanied by live music and dancing.

Vendors will be showcasing some of the best traditional, locally made coconut food on the island, ranging from coconut fish rundown and coconut chicken to fry fish, cake, ice cream, kombucha, tarts, marshmallows, yogurt, coconut calamari and so much more.

Jacques Scott will be giving away free Grace coconut water and chips, and Pepsi will be providing cool shade for all of the vendors and visitors.

Kids can look forward to the Coconut Craft Corner hosted by the Visual Arts Society, along with a coconut shy, coconut bowling, bouncy castles, face painting, coconut musket shooting, and other fun coconut games.

New this year will be the Coconut Cake Competition, hosted by Bob FM. This is a fun feature that allows participants to get officially recognized as the coconut cake king or queen of Cayman.

Coco Fest at Pedro Castle 1 of 10

What is Coco Fest?

Coco Fest was inspired by the documentary “Bright Spot” – produced by nutritionist Tamer Soliman – and spearheaded by the Tourism Attraction Board’s marketing coordinator, Shayma Hamdi-Romanica. It is in support of a growing coconut industry in Cayman and gives local vendors the opportunity to showcase their locally made coconut products. The event is aimed at remembering a time in Cayman when the coconut industry was prominent, and aims to preserve its ties to Cayman food and heritage.

All profits from the event go toward the maintenance of the Pedro St. James National Historic Site, in an ongoing effort by the Tourism Attraction Board to preserve, protect and promote Cayman culture and heritage through its national attractions.

The award-winning documentary “Bright Spot” will be showing in the Pedro Castle theater from 1-3 p.m. It provides a fascinating look at the sometimes under-appreciated coconut and is a must-see for food lovers.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and indulge in all the great things the coconut can offer, and enjoy the stunning grounds of Pedro St. James Castle. For every entry ticket, $1 will go toward the Nadine Andreas Children’s Foster Home.

If anyone would like to participate in the event, email [email protected] or call 936-0193 or 947-3329; and if anyone would like to offer classes in cooking, sports, arts or summer camps for the NCVO Children’s Foster Home, or would like to donate in any way, email Mona Lisa Meade at [email protected] or call 526-1078.

Coco Fest admission for adults is $5 and kids under 12 are free. For more information about this topic, contact Debbie Bodden on 947-3329, email Shayma at [email protected] or call 936-0193.