Police appeal for witnesses in Spotts drowning

Police are appealing for witnesses to a possible drowning off Spotts Beach. The incident occurred on Monday, Feb. 12.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service issued the appeal Thursday, asking for anyone who may have seen the man enter the water to contact police. When police arrived at the scene, around 12:40 p.m. on Monday, they found a 65-year-old man from the United States unresponsive and out of the water.

Police, paramedics and members of the public tried to resuscitate the man. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.