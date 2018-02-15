Woman dies in East End car crash

A 28-year-old woman died and a man was hospitalized after a car collided with a tree off of Farm Road in East End around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

A family member of the deceased confirmed that the woman is Altameka Bodden-Price and the man is her husband, Philip Price.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, police and emergency services were dispatched to the area in the vicinity of 179 Farm Road, where a Subaru with two occupants had collided with a tree.

Both occupants were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. According to the RCIPS, the man is in stable condition.

Farm Road was closed until 10 a.m. on Wednesday while officers investigated the crash site.

Police declined to state who was driving the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.