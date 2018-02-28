Man arrested in fatal East End smash

A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal crash last month in East End.

The man is suspected of causing death by dangerous driving in the Feb. 15 wreck on Farm Road, where a lone vehicle collided with a tree. He has been released on police bail and was not charged as of press time Wednesday.

The crash killed 28-year-old Altameka Bodden-Price. Family members identified the man in the car with her at the time as her husband, Philip Price.

A press release on the incident noted a Subaru with two people inside struck a tree around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15.

The female passenger was pronounced dead a short while later at the Cayman Islands Hospital. The male was critically injured, but recovered in the days after the crash.