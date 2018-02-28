Driver arrested in sidewalk crash

A George Town man suspected of dangerous driving was arrested Monday in connection with an accident that seriously injured a pedestrian.

The 54-year-old suspect was released on police bail and had not been charged with any offenses as of Wednesday.

The victim in the Feb. 23 crash remains in critical condition at Health City Cayman Islands. Police said he was struck by an out-of-control Honda Accord while walking along a Smith Road sidewalk. The crash happened along Smith Road, between Bobby Thompson Way and Anthony Drive, around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

After striking the pedestrian, the Honda hit a nearby home before coming to a stop.

The driver was not hurt, but was taken to hospital for examination, police said.