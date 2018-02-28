Cayman’s Webb to get seventh sentencing date

Former FIFA Vice President and Cayman Islands businessman Jeffrey Webb’s sentencing date in U.S. federal court is likely to be delayed again, according to court documents released this week.

Mr. Webb’s attorney has requested that his client’s sentencing in connection with the FIFA corruption probe be put back six months from the current date, March 7.

If the court of the Eastern District of New York approves the change, Mr. Webb would not face sentencing until September.

The U.S. attorneys office in Brooklyn has not objected to the delay request, attorney Ernie Gao said in filings with the court.

The former FIFA vice president pleaded guilty in November 2015 to seven counts in a U.S. federal court indictment alleging he and dozens of other defendants conspired to rig sports marketing contracts for various world football events in exchange for millions of dollars in bribes.

A number of other defendants, including former Cayman Islands resident Costas Takkas, have pleaded guilty in the FIFA case. Mr. Takkas received a 15-month sentence on one charge against him last year, with 10 months off for time already served in Swiss detention awaiting extradition to the U.S.

The scheme described by U.S. prosecutors alleged Mr. Webb and others at FIFA solicited bribes from sports marketing companies in exchange for directing lucrative broadcasting and commercial rights deals for various football tournaments to the bribe-payers. Dozens of U.S. banks were used to make those alleged bribe payments to Mr. Webb and others, prosecutors said.

FIFA’s Ethics Committee also found Mr. Webb guilty of violating general rules of conduct, rules of loyalty, rules for disclosure and financial reporting, conflicts of interest, and bribery and corruption. He has been banned for life from “all football-related activities on a national and international level.”