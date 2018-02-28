Former University College of the Cayman Islands lecturer Pierre Michel Pavlov Rameau had child pornography charges against him committed to Grand Court, where he was directed to appear on Friday, March 23.

Mr. Rameau, 49, elected to be tried in the higher court on 12 charges that he possessed child pornography on or before March 30, 2017. Some of the charges relate to a single image while others relate to quantities of images.

On Wednesday, Crown counsel Toyin Salako told Magistrate Philippa McFarlane that the Crown was withdrawing a single charge of using an Information and Communication Technology network to annoy, abuse or harass a female. Defense attorney Prathna Bodden then agreed that a preliminary inquiry into the remaining charges could proceed on the basis of the papers in the case rather than calling witnesses.