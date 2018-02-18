Fleet review planned as a send-off for Gov. Kilpatrick

Possibly the first fleet review in the Cayman Islands is planned for noon Saturday, Feb. 24, at Seven Mile Beach. The event is a farewell to Governor Helen Kilpatrick, who will complete her tenure as governor next month.

“I don’t believe we’ve done one here,” said Polly Pickering, spokeswoman for the Cayman Islands Sailing Club, which is organizing the review.

Another club official, Ben Webster, said he too could not remember any formal fleet review in the past.

“A few years ago, when Prince Edward came to visit, there were some boats,” Mr. Webster said of the prince’s arrival in 2009. But, he said, it was not technically an organized review, which is what’s being done this time.

During the parade, Ms. Kilpatrick, who is the honorary president of the sailing club and who will be on a 56-foot catamaran, will salute each participating boat. Skippers will be invited to join in a sunset bon voyage toast to the governor.

Ms. Kilpatrick took up the post of governor of the Cayman Islands in early September 2013. Cayman’s new governor, Anwar Choudhury, will replace her next month.

All boats are welcome to participate, but are being asked to register ahead of time. Registration is free but participants must go online to record their vessel’s information at

www.CaymanFleetReview.com, or call 526-4500. Registrants will be sent a brief instruction leaflet reminding them of right of way rules and indicating the procession route from the Kimpton hotel to the Marriott hotel.

All vessels will be invited to join a happy hour event at 3 p.m.