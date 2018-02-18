Kimpton celebrates acts of kindness

The Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa is giving back to the community as it participates in a week-long observation of International Random Act of Kindness Day. The spa began treating one customer per day to a luxurious surprise gift on Feb. 15 and will continue the practice through Thursday, Feb. 21.

The spa at the Kimpton was named the “Favorite New International Spa” in 2017 by the Professionals’ Choice Awards, spurring the idea to give back to the customers who supported it from the beginning.

Emily Gardner, marketing manager at the hotel, said, “At Seafire, we’re all about those ‘feel-good vibes,’ particularly in the Spa, so we thought we’d bring the concept to Cayman and commit to one whole week of random acts of kindness.”

She added, “As it all began with our residents; this is our opportunity to give back and say thank you.”

The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation was founded in the United States in 1995, and it has grown into an internationally recognized nonprofit designed to spread kindness around the world. Random Acts of Kindness Week is celebrated annually in the second week of February, and this year, it was commemorated in the United States from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18.