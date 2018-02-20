KPMG becomes first local CPA Canada pre-approved employer

Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) has approved KPMG in the Cayman Islands to be the first employer on the island to offer a pre-approved training program, the accounting firm said in a press release.

The pre-approved training program provides aspiring Canadian CPAs with a practical experience route to achieving the required competencies and skills under effective supervision and mentorship that has been pre-approved by the Canadian CPA profession.

CPA Canada offers multiple paths to attain the designation to meet the various needs of students already in the workforce, career changers, those with international training, university graduates in unrelated areas, as well as new business graduates.

“Today, flexibility is essential,” says Nancy Foran, Vice President of International at CPA Canada.

“Offering a variety of ways to join our rapidly changing profession helps us to attract future leaders. The passion and talents of these individuals will ensure Canada’s accounting profession continues to deliver positive results globally, with commitment to the highest standards of professionalism,” Ms. Foran added.

“At KPMG, we are constantly expanding and enhancing the professional and career development opportunities for our students and professionals,” said Kevin Lloyd, managing partner for KPMG in the Cayman Islands.

“Obtaining pre-approval to offer the CPA Canada training program in the Cayman Islands is an exciting achievement and we look forward to working with our candidates to help them achieve their professional goals.”