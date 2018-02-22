Brac Spring Weekend returns next month

The Cayman Brac Spring Weekend returns this year and will take place on Friday and Saturday, March 9 and 10.

The government’s Youth Services Unit will be putting together a lively weekend in Cayman Brac for teenagers. It will include a Brac Youth Forum, where young people will be able to actively discuss topics of interest that relate to them or to the community with the Cayman Islands Youth Assembly and the Youth Services Unit.

It will also include basketball and dominoes tournaments, as well as a scavenger hunt. The weekend culminates with a beach bonfire. All events will be free of charge, thanks to the public and private support of the initiatives.

“It is wonderful to know that these annual events are designed to encourage young people to find common ground and foster new friendships,” said Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, minister for youth. “It is important for youth to get a chance to interact in different ways and also connect with the youth from Grand Cayman in positive ways.”

The Brac Youth Forum, sponsored by Cayman National Bank, will be held on Friday, March 9, from 2-4 p.m. at the Layman E. Scott High School to commence the weekend.

Also on that Friday, from 7-10 p.m., will be a 3 vs. 3 basketball tournament for juniors and for seniors at the high school’s basketball courts. Teams of three players each (with two substitutes) will get the chance to show off their basketball skills. The winners will earn prizes from Progressive Distributors’ Gatorade brand and from Winners Circle Sports. The Youth Services Unit encourages young people interested in entering to register early for this event in particular, as spaces are limited.

On Saturday, March 10, from 1-2 p.m., teens are invited to take part in a car scavenger hunt starting at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre. It will be followed by a domino tournament and a car and bike show with sound-off, which will take place at the same location from 4-6 p.m.

The Brac Spring Weekend ends with a beach bonfire from 7-9 p.m. at South Side Public Beach.

“Judging by the feedback we got from last year’s events, the turnout for next month is going to be high,” said Youth Services Unit coordinator James Myles. “Early registration is recommended to avoid disappointment. Registration is required for all events except for the bonfire.”

The Youth Services Unit will be taking a delegation of students from its YouthFlex and Youth Assembly programs to help run the events and to promote networking between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac’s youth. Food and non-alcoholic drinks will be on sale at some of the events with the proceeds going toward helping Brac youth and community groups.

Corporate sponsorship is still being accepted to assist with event costs. Businesses interested in becoming sponsors for Brac Spring Weekend ‘18 events can email the Youth Services Unit at [email protected] or call 943-1127. For further information, event flyers and registration forms, email [email protected], or visit the YouthFlex Cayman Facebook page.