The Cayman Islands Health Services Authority Board of Directors said Thursday that “irregularities” in the agency’s security department were uncovered during “routine monitoring” by senior authority staff.

The Cayman Compass reported Thursday that government’s Internal Audit Unit was conducting a review of overtime payments to a number of security staffers employed at the public hospital. The health authority declined to comment before the newspaper’s report on the issue.

The statement released Thursday by the board read: “In discussion with the board and in accordance with the organization’s fraud and corruption prevention policy, [senior staff] requested an audit of the security department from the HSA’s Internal Auditor who is currently on secondment to the government Internal Audit unit.

“This review is currently under way and we await a formal report.”

Security staff members, numbering about a dozen, were informed earlier this week of the internal audit review.

According to a notice that was sent to those security officers: “In order to facilitate an investigation into irregularities in the security section, it has been decided that it would be in the best interest of the Health Services Authority to place you on required leave effective immediately. You will remain in that status for 30 days or until the investigation is completed.”

“Required leave” is suspension with pay.

The HSA security officers have been replaced for the time being with employees from a private security company.