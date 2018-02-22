Cayman culture featured at UWI Mona Campus Homecoming

When Mona Campus Jamaica staged its “Homecoming” celebrations last week, one student from Cayman was determined that Cayman Islands culture was represented.

Kasinda McField, who attends the University of the West Indies Mona Campus, said she just could not pass up the opportunity to show off her Caymanian heritage.

With the help of her director, Patrick Thompson, Ms. McField obtained some culturally significant items, such as a Cayman thatch hat, a blue iguana cuddly toy and a pirate’s “skull,” as well as information leaflets and pictures from historic and cultural sites and events, including Pedro Castle, the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park and Pirates Week.

“I believe this is the first year the Cayman Islands had a full booth display in a long time,” Ms. McField said.

Shayma Hamdi, marketing coordinator at Cayman Tourism Attraction Board, said Ms. McField reached out to her in November 2016 and requested some cultural items. “She has done a wonderful job at representing the Cayman Islands at the 70th Homecoming event at the University of the West Indies,” she said.

Ms. McField also attended the UWI commemoration church service and candle lighting ceremony.

For the Homecoming celebrations, she donated 10 Cayman publications to the university’s main library on behalf of the Cayman National Cultural Foundation.

She participated in the grand parade and flag raising ceremony along with classmates Samantha Mascarenhas, Janell Taylor, Loshana Lopez, Leanna Moodie, Tahare Gordon, Joel Assrope, Torrean Shields and Aliyah Nelson. Ms. Shields raised the Cayman flag at the event.

“It all came together with the help of Joel Assrope, Christine McLean and two fellow Trinidadian friends,” she said.

There are 25 Caymanian students currently enrolled at the Jamaica Mona Campus.

Ms. McField is in her final semester, majoring in banking, finance and economics. She is also the president of the Cayman Islands Students Association at Mona Campus.

The observation of Mona Homecoming Celebrations began in 2001. It celebrates the founding of the university and recognizes its regional nature while assisting to engender a greater sense of belonging and develop a feeling of camaraderie among staff, students and graduates, according to the university.