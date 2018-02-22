Cayman HospiceCare kicked off its annual Flag Day fundraising and awareness campaign this week with a “dress as your favorite superhero” event at Cayman Prep and High School.

The hospice is inviting members of the public to be heroes during its two-day fundraiser by donating to Cayman HospiceCare to support those living with chronic, terminal or life-limiting illnesses.

“Your donation goes directly into ensuring that those in need don’t have to go through such a difficult time alone. It enables Cayman HospiceCare to continue to provide specialized hospice and palliative care free of charge,” Kerrie McMillan, HospiceCare’s fundraising and events coordination, said in a press release.

Flag Day, now in its 18th year, is one of the biggest fundraising and awareness campaigns for Cayman HospiceCare.

Throughout Friday and Saturday, dozens of volunteers in bright green T-shirts, shaking green donation cans, can be found at supermarkets, banks, A. L. Thompson’s, Kirk Freeport stores and Camana Bay.