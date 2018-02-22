On March 3, hundreds of participants will walk from Royal Palms along Seven Mile Beach to The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman (where refreshments will be available), and back again. Why? For the annual Light Up The Night beach walk, of course!

Every year, people gather to raise awareness of breast cancer and raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation. Walkers will wear their glow-in-the-dark T-shirts (limited availability, so get your order in soon) along with their flashing pink necklaces while carrying their balloons, which also light up in the dark. These elements all come together to create a magical sight along Seven Mile Beach, with most condominium complexes turning on their beach lights in support.

Upon the return to Royal Palms, a raffle is drawn with some great prizes to be won. Participants can also indulge in a special pink cocktail created by Royal Palms. Part of the proceeds from those cocktails will be donated to the foundation.

Come one, come all

Everyone is welcome to join in the walk: families, single walkers and even dogs. It is very much a family-friendly event.

The aim is to have fun while drawing attention to the cause. There is a space on the shirts where participants can write a name and dedicate their walk to a family member or friend who is going through this battle, has battled in the past, or who has sadly lost their battle with breast cancer. This is a time to remember them and celebrate their lives.

Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer. Early detection is key to beating this disease, and the foundation’s mission is to educate everyone in Cayman about what and how to look for signs of breast cancer from an early age.

The foundation’s aim is to have at least 1,000 walkers sign up this year, so spread the word to friends and family members.

You can contact the Breast Cancer Foundation at any time on 923-1135 or 936-1135 to enquire about its awareness roadshow or with any questions you might have about breast cancer.

Entry is $25 per person. Download the entry form at breastcancerfoundation.ky. You can register before the event by sending your form to [email protected] and reserving your shirt or take it to the foundation’s offices, located within the RE/MAX office, at Seven Mile Shops on West Bay Road.