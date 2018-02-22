Red Sky At Night: cultural delight

It’s that time of year again when Cayman celebrates all things arts and culture at the sixth annual Red Sky At Night fair, presented by the Cayman National Cultural Foundation as part of Cayfest, the country’s National Festival of the Arts.

If you are looking for an event that highlights Cayman’s cultural diversity, the talent of its people, and the taste, sights and sounds of the island, there’s no need to look any further than Red Sky At Night. There’s a reason why it has become a fixture on the calendars of the artisans and attendees alike: It is the event to attend if you want to get to know Cayman.

Entertainment

This year, the festival will take place on March 3 from 4 p.m. to midnight on the grounds of the F.J. Harquail Cultural Centre. It features live dance, musical and drama performances, as well as displays of visual arts, crafts and featured films. From steel pan, fiddles and drums to DJs, dance troupe performances, storytelling and theater, there is no shortage of entertainment at Red Sky.

Both established and up-and-coming artistes are welcomed and embraced on the Red Sky stage. Incidentally, there are four sound stages to keep you busy all evening and into the night. One of the highlights this year will be a special performance by the Cayman Folk Singers who are celebrating the release of their new album, and will be selling copies of the album at the event. Organizers are also once again inviting participation in the Parade of Nations, where groups of individuals dressed in national costume or dress representing their country of origin march through the Red Sky at Night festival in their full regalia. There is a prize for best group and best individual dress, so dust off those lederhosen, kilts, folk dresses or bandana skirts!

Crafts

Looking for a unique product that is made right here in the Cayman Islands? You will most likely find it at Red Sky. There will be dozens of booths with locally made art, crafts, jewelry, clothes and accessories on the Thatch Walk. Most artisans will be selling their wares at the event, so make sure you walk with spending money so you do not leave empty handed … and disappointed.

Food

No event is complete without food and Red Sky At Night has some of the best. Local vendors in the Café Cayman area will tempt you with the smells of dishes such as Cayman-style beef, fish rundown, stewed conch and lobster, followed by desserts including pepper jelly, coconut treats, heavy cakes, ice cream and donuts. Indeed, no diet is safe at Red Sky!

Children’s activities

There’s something for everyone, including children, at Red Sky At Night. The Creative Kids area will provide supervised activities and specialty food for children ages 3 to 12. They are sure to have a memorable Red Sky experience too.

Tickets for Red Sky At Night are $15 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and $10 for seniors (65+) and students ages 13 to 17. They are available for purchase at all Foster’s Food Fair locations, Funky Tang’s, HealthCare Pharmacy Grand Harbour and the CNCF Office until March 2. For more information about Red Sky At Night, email [email protected], call 949-5477 or check out the CNCF’s official Facebook page @Facebook/caymanculture.