Ritz-Carlton restaurants receive international recognition

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman is celebrating two accolades bestowed on its signature restaurants, Seven and Blue by Eric Ripert.

Seven Restaurant, located on Seven Mile Beach, was selected as one of USA Today’s 10 best restaurants in the Caribbean by its 2018 Readers’ Choice awards.

Nominations are made by a panel of experts and votes are submitted by readers online. No other Caymanian restaurant made this year’s list and no Caymanian establishments were named in 2017.

“This wonderful recognition reinstates Seven’s position as one of the top dining outlets in Grand Cayman,” said The Ritz-Carlton in a press release.

Seven has also won other awards in the past year, including a World Class win for mixologist Amba Lamb and Taste of the Caribbean Pastry Chef of the Year for Executive Pastry Chef Melissa Logan.

The top Caribbean restaurant in the 2018 USA Today rankings is Antigua’s Sheer Rocks at Cocobay Resort.

The Ritz-Carlton’s fine-dining establishment, Blue by Eric Ripert, was also recently awarded the American Automobile Association’s Five Diamond Award. Blue is the only restaurant in the Caribbean to enjoy the distinction, based on the establishment’s rigorous standards.

The award places the restaurant among the best in North America and the Caribbean.