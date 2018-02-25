Orchid Show continues to grow

Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park’s Annual Orchid Show and plant sale was a huge success on Saturday.

Orchid aficionados who arrived later in the morning pored over slim pickings and enjoyed the gardens long after every stem had left the tables.

“This is our biggest turn out in well over 20 years, and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” said John Lawrus, the park’s general manager. “We need to find a bigger space.”

For well over 20 years, the Cayman Islands Orchid Society and the Botanic Park have come together to create a wonderful display of privately owned orchids, educational messages and sales of over 1,000 plants each year.

“All the orchids on display in the visitors’ center are tropical and semi-tropical, a lot of Southeast Asian orchids, Vanda hybrids in bloom, encyclias, oncidium, and dendrobiums,” Mr. Lawrus said.

Mr. Lawrus said Sybil Joyce Hylton, now deceased, was one of the founders of the Cayman Islands Orchid Society, and helped start the society’s conservation and display efforts.

“It is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Cayman Islands Orchid Society,” he said. “It helps support the Botanic Park’s boardwalk ongoing development and conservation of local orchids.”

Delorese Ebanks, chairperson for the orchid show, has been part of the Orchid Society for the past three years.

Ms. Ebanks said she was overjoyed and overwhelmed to be a part of it.

Ms. Ebanks explained that the society consists of a group of more than 100 members that are very much involved in the community.

They also have personal collections of orchids.

“It’s an addictive but very therapeutic hobby,” she said.

She said they are a non-profit organization and proceeds from orchid sales help promote the education and conservation of local orchids on the island.