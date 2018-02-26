Dennis Rafael Martinez-Ebanks, 25, appeared in Summary Court on Monday facing charges of wrongful confinement and assault causing actual bodily harm of a woman.

Defense attorney John Furniss said the defendant had an interview with police Monday afternoon, so there was no point in making a bail application before that interview took place.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats adjourned the matter until the next day, Feb. 27.

Mr. Martinez-Ebanks is charged with unlawfully assaulting the complainant on Feb. 10 at a George Town location. He is further charged with wrongfully confining her between Feb. 10 and Feb. 14.

No details were aired in court, but Mr. Furniss did advise that he had instructions in the matter.

He and the magistrate also discussed whether wrongful confinement was a charge that could be heard only in Grand Court. That discussion was expected to continue the following day.

Until then, Mr. Martinez-Ebanks was remanded in custody.