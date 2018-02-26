School track and field meet scheduled for this week

The 2018 Inter-Secondary Track and Field Meet will be held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex on Thursday and Friday this week.

The annual event features participants from nearly every secondary school in the Cayman Islands, according to organizers.

For the first time, non-competing students will also be in attendance and get an opportunity to cheer on their school’s athletes. The event will feature track and field events, as well as a cheerleading competition.

“It brings me joy to have secondary students across our Islands engaged in healthy and friendly competition,” said sports minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly in a press release. “It will be great for the athletes to also have the support of their peers as they represent their respective schools. Sports are a great unifier and I am certain it will be an opportunity to showcase the talent of Cayman’s youth.”

The Ministry of Education, the Department of Education Services and the Department of Sports are hosting the event.

The athletes will be divided into five age groups – 12 and under, 14 and under, 16 and under, 18 and under, and 18+.

Events will include: 100-3,000 meter races, hurdles, relays, shot, discus, javelin, high jump and long jump. Every event will have a male and female winner.

The government and private schools participating will be Cayman Islands Further Education Centre, Clifton Hunter, John Gray, Layman E. Scott, UCCI Dual-Enrollment, Cayman International School, Cayman Academy, Cayman Prep and High School, Grace Christian Academy, St. Ignatius, Triple C and Wesleyan Academy.

Organizers advise that since it is a secondary school event and a regular school day for primary schools, no primary school children will be allowed to attend the event. Parents and guardians are welcome and highly encouraged to attend the meet, which will run from 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. on Friday. In order to obtain entry into the Truman Bodden Sports Complex, adults must obtain a pass from their students’ school.