Meals on Wheels gets boost from Taste of Cayman

The sale of raffle tickets at the annual Taste of Cayman festival earlier this month raised nearly $10,500 for Meals on Wheels and the Cayman Islands Tourism Association.

Some 2,000 raffle tickets were sold, according to organizers.

“We’re pleased the Taste of Cayman raffle was such a success this year,” said Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, executive director of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, which hosts the food festival.

“Thanks to our chosen charity Meals on Wheels and their amazing volunteers for not only helping promote this year’s raffle and selling tickets, but for the tireless work they do each and every day, providing free, hot and nutritious meals to those in need all over Cayman,” she added.

Ash McKnight, event committee and CITA board member, said in a press release, “As we celebrated Taste of Cayman’s 30th year, we felt it fitting to partner with a charity which is food focused, and Meals on Wheels also does an incredible job of reducing loneliness and bringing the community together.”

Erin Bodden, Meals on Wheels general manager, noted that with the funds raised from the Taste of Cayman raffle, the charity will be able to provide more than 1,000 meals to those in need.

Gail Bell won the raffle’s grand prize of a trip to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami, including round trip flights on Cayman Airways and hotel accommodation.

“There were so many wonderful items up for grabs in this year’s raffle, from staycations and spa vouchers to gift certificates for some of Cayman’s best restaurants,” Ms. Dixon-Ebanks said. “We are very grateful to our CITA members who donated these amazing prizes and trust all winners will be excited with their gifts.”