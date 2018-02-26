The man struck by an out-of-control vehicle while walking along a George Town sidewalk Friday morning remained in critical condition Monday afternoon, Royal Cayman Islands Police officers said.

The victim was transferred to Health City Cayman Islands over the weekend for further treatment.

The crash happened along Smith Road, between Bobby Thompson Way and Anthony Drive, around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said a purple Honda Accord lost control, veered off the road and hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk. The Honda then hit a nearby home before coming to a stop.

The driver was not hurt, but was taken to hospital for examination, police said.