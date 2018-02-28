Literacy Is For Everyone, a local advocacy group devoted to raising the quality of education in Cayman’s public school system, broke a record recently by donating more than 4,300 books to Sir John A. Cumber Primary School in West Bay. The previous record was 3,500 books donated last year.

The group, known as “LIFE,” organized the book-sharing program, and the books were collected from various private firms and schools throughout Grand Cayman. The majority of the donations will go toward building better individual classroom libraries and in providing students with better access to reading materials.

LIFE has hoped to develop a structured, independent reading program, and the availability of reading material is the first essential step in creating a better environment for literacy.

The in-class libraries provide a more expansive range of reading choices for the students, and research has shown that children who read voluntarily will read more often.

“It pleases me to see the generosity of LIFE and its partners,” said Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Cayman’s minister for education. “It is through partnerships such as this one that we can continue to strengthen a child’s love for learning and inspire them to be seekers of knowledge.”

LIFE, partnered with the Ministry of Education, is focused on establishing in-class libraries for every Key Stage 1 government classroom that covers Years 1-3. LIFE is contributing toward a goal of 15 books for every child and will continue raising funds for the Classroom Libraries Project.

“LIFE is pleased to support the excellent work of classroom teachers in developing literacy from a very young age,” said Marilyn Conolly, the executive director for LIFE.

“We will continue to be accountable partners with the Ministry of Education and work together to make a difference, one book, one child, one classroom at a time.”

People seeking more information about participating in the Classroom Libraries Project can contact LIFE at [email protected] or by calling 938-6300.