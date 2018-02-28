Community care worker killed in Brac accident

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Bight Road near Tibbetts Turn Road, Cayman Brac, Tuesday night.

The woman has been named as 51-year-old community care worker Sharon Gayle-Clarke, born in Jamaica but a longtime resident of Cayman Brac with her husband.

She worked at the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre on Cayman Brac for close to 20 years, in the adult special needs program, taking care of the elderly. The center is operated by the Department of Children and Family Services.

At the time of the accident, Mrs. Gayle-Clarke was heading to work for her 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift.

There were no passengers in the car with Mrs. Gayle-Clarke at the time of the accident. The driver of the other car, a Honda Integra, involved in the accident, was transported to Faith Memorial Hospital where he was being treated Wednesday for non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision investigation report from police said officers and emergency workers were dispatched by the 911 Communications Centre shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday night to a two-vehicle accident involving a Toyota RAV4 and a Honda Integra.

Mrs. Gayle-Clarke was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frances Clyne, supervisor of the special needs program, said, “We’re heartbroken.” She said the center’s staff saw Mrs. Gayle-Clarke as a loving, hard-working and a very compassionate woman.

“We are coping the best way we can. We have to carry on. … There are people who depend on us every day,” Ms. Clyne said.

The collision is currently under police investigation.