The PwC Junior Tournament was played over three days in two different locations. There were a total of 26 players competing in the 10 & Under, 14 & Under and 18 & Under age categories.

Play started Friday afternoon at the red clay and the blue hard courts at The Ritz-Carlton Tennis Centre. Matches continued on the Saturday at The Ritz-Carlton but after only an hour, it rained too hard to continue play. There were still a number of matches to be played and so the decision was made to finish the tournament at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club on the following Sunday.

The 10 & Unders played in a round robin format so the kids could play multiple matches. This format gave them the opportunity to keep competing even when they lost a match.

Phin Ellison was the overall dominant player, winning all four of his matches and the trophy. Albert Berksoy was second and Milana Thompson third.

There were 16 entrants in the 14 & Under group. Willow Wilkinson beat Alex Priestley 6-3, 7-5 in the final. Although both players showed strong form over the weekend, not dropping a set until the final, Willow was the more consistent player and won in a great match. Rafael Wejbora took third place, defeating Digby Robinson, and Xavier Marshall won the consolation draw against Jake Fagan.

Jake Booker won the 18 & Under class in the final against Lauren Fullerton. Jake was focused from the beginning, not allowing Lauren to find her game and winning 6-1, 6-2. Jakub Neveril defeated Oskar Bjuroe to take third place.

After the singles matches were finished, the players went back on court for the doubles matches. Playing doubles encourages net play and working together on the court as a team. Players got to choose their partners, and provided the audience at the Tennis Club with some entertaining points with long rallies and back-to-back volleys.

In the 14 & Under doubles, Ben Priaulx and Phin Ellison defeated Jay Jackson and Digby Robinson, while Jake Booker and Oskar Bjuroe defeated Lauren Fullerton and Willow Wilkinson in the 18 & Under doubles.

The next tournament will be held from April 13 to 15 at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club.