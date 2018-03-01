As part of an ongoing series, on Saturday, Feb. 24, skateboarding youth enjoyed an afternoon of free access to the Black Pearl Skate Park, including free equipment rental, refreshments and prizes.

Sponsored by the Cayman Islands Skateboarding Association, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service community policing department and Hurley’s market, more than 20 children, ages 5 to 17, were given access to the park and even free transportation to and from the event for those who needed it.

Similar monthly events are planned through July, as they were last year.

The young skateboarders were also able to participate in a one-on-one basketball competition. The winner of that event was awarded a scooter by the skateboard association. In a magnanimous gesture, he gave the scooter to the second-place finisher.

Michael Myles of the skateboard association said the initiative is a way for law enforcement to connect with the young people in the community. “I applaud the RCIPS for making every effort to build better relationships with our children in a compassionate and caring way,” Mr. Myles was quoted as saying in a news release.

Upcoming events are scheduled for March 31, April 28, May 30, June 30 and July 28.

For more information, contact Constable Christopher Donaldson at 936-1853 or [email protected]