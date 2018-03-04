Local churches open doors to young heart patients

The United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands played host to three young Mongolian children and their mothers when the children came to Cayman to undergo heart operations at Health City Cayman Islands.

The Samaritan’s Purse Children Heart Project brought 9-month-old Sondor, 12-month-old Enkhmaa and 18-month-old Myagmarmaa, along with their mothers and two interpreters, from Mongolia to Health City in late January.

Sondor and Myagmarmaa had their surgeries in early February and have since been discharged. Enkhmaa’s surgery took place in late February and she was still recovering at Health City Hospital last week.

The Savannah United Church signed on with Samaritan’s Purse to host the children during their recovery period.

According to a press release, the church’s mission project coordinators Angela Martins and Olga Gourzong helped prepare for the arrival of the children and their mothers once they were discharged from Health City Hospital, and Ms. Martins opened her home to them as the host family home.

Members of the Savannah United Church and its sister congregation, Robert Young Memorial United Church, offered the families money, gifts and other assistance.

As well as attending church, the mothers are enjoying volleyball and have been cooking Mongolian dishes for church members to try.

“This mission project has become a very tender healing balm for Olga and Rollin Gourzong from Savannah United …. Baby Enkhmaa celebrated her 1st birthday on Feb. 20, 2018, which is also the birthday of their only child Michael, who they lost tragically two years ago.

“Enkhmaa has quickly become a joyful blessing to both of them. Enkhmaa took to Ms. Olga when they met for the first time on her birthday. It was a sweet celebration for both Olga and Nyamka, Enkhmaa’s mother,” the press release stated.

Sondor and Myagmarmaa and their mothers will travel back to Mongolia on Monday. The two churches will continue to support Enkhmaa and her mother through her recovery period and until she is discharged to travel back to Mongolia, according to the release.