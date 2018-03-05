Further Education Centre to hold vocational open house

The Cayman Islands Further Education Centre is holding an open house on Thursday to showcase its internships, vocational courses, apprenticeships and more.

In addition to 11 vocational courses – art, automotive studies, beauty therapy, business, construction, creative media, ICT, health and social care, hospitality, sports and work skills – the school works with 88 employers who provide internship programs where students work two days per week, attending classes on the other three days.

Director Delores Thompson said the school also began an apprenticeship program last year with the Public Works Department and is planning to initiate another one in water sports this fall.

The school also works with students who need to raise their skills in literacy, math and other core areas in order to perform well on CXC exams.

High school students will be attending the technical vocational education and training showcase during the day. But the event is open to the public from 5-6:30 p.m.

For more information, call 949-3285.