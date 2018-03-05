Girls’ Brigade creates a fairyland for tea party

More than 200 guests were welcomed by winter fairies, magical wands, parading peacocks and a gleeful goose at the Girls’ Brigade Winter Fairyland Tea Party on Saturday.

Attendees enjoyed afternoon tea, delectable treats, games, entertainment and fellowship at a private estate in Frank Sound, North Side, according to a press release from the Girls’ Brigade.

Debra McLaughlin, the brigade’s national chair, gave the opening remarks. Opening prayer was conducted by the Rev. Christopher Mason, George Town Company chaplain and United Church moderator. Tracy Rankine, acting as a frosty fairy godmother, emceed the event.

Attendees took part in a fairy quiz, get-to-know-you bingo, a tea tasting competition and a best-dressed fairy competition. Brigaders and young leaders from the George Town Company also offered manicures, pedicures and face painting.

North Side Brigade Company entertained guests with a performance by Thalia McIntosh and a violin duet by Tessani Lodge and Jovante Dixon.