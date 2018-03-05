A Cayman Islands Grand Court judge was charged Friday with careless driving and driving under the influence following a one-vehicle accident last September.

The Cayman Compass has previously identified the judge arrested in connection with the incident as Ingrid Mangatal.

According to a police statement, which did not name the judge: “The woman, age 53, arrested on suspicion of DUI on Sept. 4, 2017, was charged last Friday, March 2, with careless driving and DUI.”

The judge is due to appear in court on March 15, according to the RCIPS.

Emails and calls to the court system seeking the current working status of Justice Mangatal were not immediately returned. She was listed on this week’s judicial cause list on Monday and Wednesday for the Financial Services division of the Grand Court.

Emails and calls to Judge Mangatal’s attorney were not immediately returned Monday.

Police initially reported the crash on Sept. 5, the day after it occurred, identifying the driver involved as a Grand Court judge. The Compass confirmed through multiple sources that it was Judge Mangatal who had been arrested.

According to police, the one-vehicle wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 when the vehicle collided with a wall along West Bay Road in the vicinity of Lime Tree Bay Avenue.

Shortly after the crash, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and careless driving.

The driver suffered minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the incident and no one else was hurt.

Previous calls to Chief Justice Anthony Smellie seeking to determine the current employment status of the arrested judge were not returned. She has continued to be listed on the judicial cause list in the months following her initial arrest.

The Judicial Administration office released the following statement about the arrest on Sept. 5: “It would be inappropriate for the court to provide comment during the course of the police investigation.”