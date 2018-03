Three people were hurt in a one-car rollover accident in West Bay late Sunday.

The most seriously injured of the three remained hospitalized Monday with head injuries. The other two crash victims were treated and released.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. on Hell Road near Miss Daisy Lane. Police said a silver BMW turned over, receiving extensive damage.

Two of the people inside managed to get out, but the third crash victim had to be extricated by emergency personnel.