More than 100 volunteers and 32 cadets from the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps turned up on Sunday morning for the Gun Bay beach cleanup.

The event was organized by Claire Hughes, founder of Plastic Free Cayman. She said that over the course of the morning, volunteers picked up more than 1,000 pounds of rubbish on the beach and from surrounding areas.

Major Ricardo Henry, deputy commandant of the Cadet Corps, and Major Marlon Levy, adjutant training officer, brought along 32 cadets from Clifton Hunter, Triple C and John Gray high schools, as well as the Marine Detachment, which is made up of pupils from various schools across the islands, to participate in the beach cleanup with a number of other adult supervisors from the Cadet Corps.

With the help of Junk, a local trash valet and garbage removal service on island, volunteers sorted through the garbage that was collected for recyclables such as glass and plastics, which Junk removed afterward.

Some of the more unusual items that turned up were a traffic cone, a 1990s-era desktop computer and copious amounts of flip-flops and shoes.

A number of local organizations were involved in this cleanup in addition to Junk and the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps, including Red Sail Sports, A. L. Thompson’s, and Tukka Restaurant & Bar in East End.

Another beach cleanup is planned for April, and those interested in attending can follow Plastic Free Cayman on Facebook for further information in the coming weeks.