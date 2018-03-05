Witnesses sought in police shooting

Police have impounded a burgundy SUV believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle in the robberies that sparked a shoot-out between gunmen and armed officers in Grand Cayman, Saturday.

The SUV, a Honda CR-V, was reported stolen from a home on Marina Drive earlier on Saturday. Now investigators are calling for witnesses to report any sightings of the vehicle earlier on Saturday.

Police picked up the trail of the SUV in the immediate aftermath of a hold-up at the Czech Inn in Bodden Town. Another armed robbery had occurred at a small store in George Town earlier the same night.

An armed response unit chased the SUV through the backroads of Prospect, before the men abandoned the car in Victory Avenue and fled on foot, firing shots at the officers as they gave chase.

A K-9 unit was dispatched to the scene but the dogs lost the scent of the suspects in a swampy area nearby, according to a police press release Sunday.

The men were still at large Monday and police are asking the public to report any sightings of the vehicle Saturday, and to come forward with any other information to help catch the two suspected robbers.

“These were intolerable acts by persons with a reckless disregard for our islands,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton. “It is extremely important that anyone with any information about these robberies, or who may have seen this vehicle earlier in the evening before the robberies, reaches out to us however they can, even anonymously.”

Anyone with information should call the George Town police station on 949-4222 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 800-8477 (TIPS).